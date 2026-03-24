Income tax return: Only 7 days left to submit, what to be done

Individual taxpayers have until 31 March to submit their income tax returns for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

With only seven days remaining, you should complete all necessary preparations within this period. This year, submitting returns online is mandatory.

Therefore, you should not delay and should complete all return-related tasks immediately.

As submissions must be made online, you will not face the usual inconvenience of weekend closures such as Fridays and Saturdays.

You can submit your return from home at any time. The National Board of Revenue’s online return submission system remains operational even during Eid and other public holidays.