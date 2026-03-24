Income tax return: Only 7 days left to submit, what to be done
Individual taxpayers have until 31 March to submit their income tax returns for the 2025–26 fiscal year.
With only seven days remaining, you should complete all necessary preparations within this period. This year, submitting returns online is mandatory.
Therefore, you should not delay and should complete all return-related tasks immediately.
As submissions must be made online, you will not face the usual inconvenience of weekend closures such as Fridays and Saturdays.
You can submit your return from home at any time. The National Board of Revenue’s online return submission system remains operational even during Eid and other public holidays.
Previously, the deadline for submitting income tax returns was extended three times, each by one month.
Typically, the deadline falls on 30 November; however, the National Board of Revenue extends this deadline multiple times each year.
Except for a few special cases, all taxpayers must submit their returns online this year.
According to sources at the National Board of Revenue, there are currently over 12 million (1.2 crore) Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country.
TIN holders must submit returns if they have taxable income. So far, 4.1 million (41 lakh) TIN holders have submitted their returns, and more than 5 million (50 lakh) have registered for online submission.
How to submit online
All taxpayers must submit their returns through the designated website. First, you must register on the platform. After registration, you can log in using your password and submit your return.
You do not need to upload any documents when submitting an online income tax return or e-return. You only need to provide the required information.
You can also pay your taxes from home during the submission process using methods such as bank transfer, debit card, credit card, or mobile financial service applications like bKash, Rocket, Nagad, or others.
Avoid last-minute rush
Do not rush to submit your return at the last moment. This increases the risk of errors, which may result in penalties or legal complications due to allegations of tax evasion.
What you should do
Before submitting your return, you should follow these steps:
Prepare a clear record of your income and expenditure in advance.
Gather all necessary documents beforehand to ensure smooth data entry online.
Log in to the system early and verify your information before submission.
Review all details carefully before final submission.
Seek assistance from a tax consultant if necessary.