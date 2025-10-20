Gold price increased by 1050 per bhori hits record high
The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,050 per bhori, setting a new record high of Tk 217,382 per bhori, the highest ever in the country’s history.
BAJUS announced the new price in a press release on Sunday night, saying it will come into effect from Monday.
According to the association, the price adjustment was made considering the rise in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market and overall market conditions.
Under the new rate, the price of 21-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 207,503 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 177,853 per bhori, and traditional gold at Tk 148,075 per bhori.
In addition to the selling price, a 5-percent government-imposed VAT and a minimum 6 percent BAJUS-determined making charge will be applicable.
However, the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.
BAJUS last revised the gold price on October 14, when the price of 22-carat gold was raised by Tk 2,613 to Tk 216,332 per bhori, which was then the highest in the country’s history.