Gold price increased by 1050 per bhori hits record high

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,050 per bhori, setting a new record high of Tk 217,382 per bhori, the highest ever in the country’s history.

BAJUS announced the new price in a press release on Sunday night, saying it will come into effect from Monday.

According to the association, the price adjustment was made considering the rise in the price of pure gold (tejabi gold) in the local market and overall market conditions.