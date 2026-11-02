LPG price hiked by Tk 223

Last month, BERC set the price of a 12kg cylinder at Tk 1,837. It has now raised the price to Tk 2,060. However, cylinders have been selling for Tk 2,200–2,300 in the market over the past month and a half.

Industry insiders say nearly 10 million consumers use LPG as fuel in Bangladesh. Around 80 per cent of it is used for household cooking, while the rest is consumed by industry and the transport sector.

The private sector accounts for 99 per cent of the LPG market, with companies importing and supplying the fuel. LPG imports have not declined significantly over the past two months, yet market supply has fallen, industry insiders said.