Rising fuel prices to increase industrial production cost

Load-shedding has intensified over the past month due to the ongoing energy crisis.

As a result, industrial factories have been forced to operate diesel-powered generators for extended periods to maintain production.

On the very day fuel prices were increased, truck fares for transporting raw materials and finished goods also rose. Consequently, higher fuel costs are driving up industrial production expenses.

Several industrial owners told Prothom Alo that the increase in fuel prices will inevitably raise production costs.

However, they warned that if fuel supply does not normalise despite the price hike, the crisis could worsen significantly. In such a situation, they would have no option but to incur losses.