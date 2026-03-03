Fuel price surge and supply disruption spark concern in Bangladesh

The war in the Middle East has pushed up global prices of fuel oil and gas while also creating uncertainty over supply. Bangladesh has also come under strain. If the price hike persists and supply disruptions deepen, the country could face shortages and rising domestic prices.

Iran has retaliated after the United States and Israel launched attacks on the country. As a result, the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes off Iran, has been rendered largely inoperative. Following the attacks, Qatar suspended production and exports of liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, after Iranian drone strikes, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco shut down its largest refinery at Ras Tanura as a precautionary measure.

Sources at the energy and mineral resources division said nearly 100 per cent of Bangladesh’s fuel oil demand is met through imports. All crude oil imports come from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while refined fuel is sourced from various countries. In addition, 35 per cent of the country’s gas demand is met by imported LNG, most of which originates in the Middle East. The war has created uncertainty over these imports.