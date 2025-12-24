Vietnam model now driving exports through investment magic

After a long war with the United States, North and South Vietnam were reunified in 1975. At that time, the communist government nationalised large private industries and businesses as part of social and economic reconstruction. The result was the opposite. The economy suffered, famine appeared, and annual inflation rose to 454 per cent. Half of the country’s population fell below the poverty line.

With its back against the wall, Vietnam’s communist government shifted from its previous stance. In 1986, the government reformed its economic policies, known locally as Doi Moi. The country’s market was opened, and various tax exemptions and incentives were offered to foreign companies. This attracted new foreign investments, and the Southeast Asian country began to recover.

Once an agriculture-dependent economy, Vietnam has become a major hub for foreign investment over the past four decades. Foreign investment and export earnings are now the backbone of Vietnam’s economy. Over the last 15 years, the country’s economy has grown at an average rate of 6 per cent. In 2024, the country’s GDP was USD 433 billion, of which 93 per cent came from the export sector.