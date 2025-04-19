About Tk 150b project for preparing construction of Bay terminal in Chattogram
A support project with a budget of about Tk 150 billion will be undertaken for the preparations of the construction of Bay terminal in Chattogram.
The project tilted Bay Terminal Marin Infrastructure Development Project will be placed at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Sunday for approval.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will preside over the meeting at the NEC conference room of the Planning Commission in the capital.
According to the Planning Commission, the Chittagong Port Authority will implement the project in Anandabazar area of the port city’s South Halisahar from April 2025 to June 2031.
Breakwater and navigation channel facilities, as well as all necessary infrastructures and facilities will be constructed under the proposed project.
The World Bank will finance Tk 102.72 billion and the government will provide Tk 46.37 billion from the state exchequer.
Three Bay terminals will be built to facilitate the Chittagong port operation. Two of the terminals will be built under public private partnership (PPP) while the Chittagong Port Authority will construct the remaining one.
The government formulated the Strategic Master Plan for Chittagong Port in 2015, which includes the construction of Bay terminals. A feasibility study was carried out later. However, separate project was also undertaken to build the required infrastructures for the constructions of Bay terminals.