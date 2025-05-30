Google Pay to launch in Bangladesh within next month: Asif Mahmud
Adviser to the ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said that 'Google Pay', one of the world's leading digital payment services, is set to officially launch in Bangladesh within the next month.
"After a long wait, the widely-used digital payment service 'Google Pay' is finally being formally introduced in Bangladesh," Asif Mahmud said in a recent post on his verified Facebook page.
The adviser mentioned that the platform will begin operations in digital transactions within the next month, enabling smartphone users to transform their devices into complete digital wallets.
"This system will significantly reduce the need for individuals to carry physical debit or credit cards," he added.