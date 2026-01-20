LPG: Meghna Group becomes top importer for first time

Companies operating in Bangladesh’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market are facing increasingly fierce competition. Four years ago, Bashundhara Group was the market leader in this sector; it has now slipped to 12th position.

Three years ago, Omera Petroleum overtook Bashundhara to claim the top spot. Now, surpassing Omera, Meghna Fresh LPG Limited, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has risen to the top of the LPG business for the first time.

Not only has there been a change at the top, but the reshuffle has also significantly altered the list of top ten LPG importers. In the first six and a half months of the current 2025–26 fiscal year, five companies have dropped out of the top ten. Amid an LPG supply crunch in the country, data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) show how much market share each company holds in the LPG sector.

According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), 52 companies currently hold licenses to operate in the LPG business in the country. Of them, 32 have their own cylinder plants, while 23 companies have import capacity. Government approval is required at every stage of the LPG business.