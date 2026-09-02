Bottled soybean oil price rises by Tk 5 per litre to Tk 204

The Commerce Ministry has approved a proposal from traders to increase the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 5 per litre.

The price of bottled soybean oil was Tk 199 per litre until now. The new price is Tk 204.

Commerce Secretary Md Ataur Rahman Khan disclosed the information at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

He said there is currently no shortage of edible oil in the market. Considering the situation, the government has decided to adjust the price.