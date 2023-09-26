Income Tax Act seeks details of mobile recharge, pleasure trip costs

Under the new Income Tax Act, the people with a certain income are required to submit statements detailing their regular expenses, including mobile recharge, utility bills, and other living expenditures.

The act, recently passed in parliament, appears to have been designed to gain a clearer understanding of citizens' income and cost patterns.

Hence, it requires the people to record their expenses meticulously, ranging from regular mobile recharges and utility bills to monthly house rent, and submit it along with their income tax returns. There was no such provision in the previous law.