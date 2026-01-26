Income tax return: 10 categories of income that must be declared

When submitting an income tax return, taxpayers are required to declare income and expenditure under various heads. Under the Income Tax Act, a total of 10 categories of income must be disclosed.

This does not mean that a taxpayer must have income from all 10 categories; rather, income should be declared only under the relevant category or categories from which it is derived.

In essence, there are 10 types of taxable income. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has classified a taxpayer’s total income into 10 categories in the income tax return form.