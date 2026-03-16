Bank closed for Eid holidays, how to withdraw cash

Due to Eid, the country will experience a continuous seven-day holiday period. Consequently, banks and other financial institutions will remain closed during this time.

Does this mean that financial transactions will come to a halt? Certainly not. All alternative banking and transaction facilities will remain operational.

During such holidays, the demand for cash generally increases. In this period, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booths and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) cash-out facilities become the primary means of accessing money.