Midland Bank donates ambulance to Anjuman Mufidul Islam
Midland Bank has donated an ambulance to the voluntary organisation Anjuman Mufidul Islam. The bank made this donation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. This information was provided in a press release issued by the bank.
According to the release, the ambulance was donated from Midland Bank’s Islamic Banking Compensation Fund.
At a ceremony held recently at the bank’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka, the managing director and chief executive officer, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, handed over the keys of the ambulance to Anjuman Mufidul Islam’s trustees and vice presidents, Mohammad Azim Bakhsh and Mohammad Aslam.
Also present at the event were Syed Lukman Ahmed, joint director of Anjuman Mufidul Islam; Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution of the bank; Didarul Islam, chief financial officer; Md Bazlur Rahman Khan, head of CRM; Nakul Chandra Debnath, head of general services, along with senior officials from both organisations.