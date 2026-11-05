Oranges sold for Tk 190 a kg at wholesale markets cost Tk 350 at retail shops

The largest wholesale fruit market in the capital is located in Badamtali-Babubazar in Old Dhaka. Last Saturday and Sunday, one kilogram of oranges imported from South Africa was sold there for Tk 185 to Tk 190.

After leaving Badamtali, visits to fruit shops in Hatirpool, Gulshan, Mohakhali and Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on those two days found that the same oranges were being sold for Tk 320 to Tk 350 a kilogram. This means the retail price was Tk 135 to Tk 160 higher per kilogram than the wholesale price.

The disparity is not limited to oranges. An analysis of wholesale and retail prices for five types of imported fruit—apples, oranges, grapes, sweet oranges and pomegranates—found that retail prices are 48 per cent higher than wholesale prices.