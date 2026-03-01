Debit card
Mastercard and Prime Bank launch numberless Debit card, what are the benefits
Mastercard and Prime Bank have launched the country’s first numberless debit card. They unveiled the card in collaboration with Prime Bank’s digital service platform, ‘Prime Now’.
The card does not display the CVV (Card Verification Value), card number, or expiry date. As a result, stakeholders expect a reduced risk of copying, skimming, or visual theft of card information.
Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of the board of Prime Bank, said, “Over the past 30 years since our establishment, the bank has progressed on the foundation of trust and confidence. We are now moving towards the future through innovation. By introducing the numberless card, we have set a new benchmark beyond conventional practices. I hope this initiative will further strengthen customer privacy protection and digital control.”
Key features of the card
The ‘Prime Now’ Mastercard securely stores all sensitive card information within the mobile application. The app incorporates multiple layers of authentication along with optional biometric security features.
As a result, cardholders can access and use their online transaction details directly from their mobile phones as required.
The bank has stated that the new card offers full app-based control. It includes secure QR-based activation, spending limit settings, access management and digital reissuance facilities.
Since the card does not display any usable information, unauthorised individuals will not be able to use it even if it is lost.
Cardholders will also enjoy various offers and benefits at more than 10,000 Mastercard partner merchants across the country.
The modern card allows customers to select their preferred design, add their name, and enable e-commerce functionality with a single tap.
Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh said, “The numberless debit card marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital payments journey. Customers now seek greater privacy and easier control. This technology will make transactions more secure and convenient.”
Prime Bank, established in 1995, is a private commercial bank headquartered on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka, with 149 branches and 158 ATMs nationwide.
Meanwhile, Mastercard provides digital payment services in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.