Mastercard and Prime Bank launch numberless Debit card, what are the benefits

The bank has stated that the new card offers full app-based control. It includes secure QR-based activation, spending limit settings, access management and digital reissuance facilities.

Since the card does not display any usable information, unauthorised individuals will not be able to use it even if it is lost.

Cardholders will also enjoy various offers and benefits at more than 10,000 Mastercard partner merchants across the country.

The modern card allows customers to select their preferred design, add their name, and enable e-commerce functionality with a single tap.