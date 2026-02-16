NBR extends online VAT return submission deadline until 22 February
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for submitting online VAT returns for the January 2026 tax period through its e-VAT system until 22 February, citing public interest.
According to an official order, the extension was granted due to a prolonged spell of government holidays surrounding Holy Shab-e-Barat and the 13th National Parliamentary election, which limited business operations and affected compliance activities.
In addition, taxpayers faced further difficulties on 15 February when the OTP server of the e-Challan system experienced downtime, preventing many from completing their return submissions on time.
In view of these circumstances, the revenue authority exercised its legal powers under Section 64 (1A) of the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, to allow additional time for filing returns.
The decision aims to ensure that businesses and VAT-registered entities are not penalised for delays caused by factors beyond their control.
Officials said the extended timeline would help taxpayers complete the submission process smoothly after disruptions linked to the holidays and technical issues.
The NBR urged all VAT-registered entities to use the extended period responsibly and submit their January 2026 returns within the new timeframe to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with tax regulations.