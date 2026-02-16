NBR extends online VAT return submission deadline until 22 February

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for submitting online VAT returns for the January 2026 tax period through its e-VAT system until 22 February, citing public interest.

According to an official order, the extension was granted due to a prolonged spell of government holidays surrounding Holy Shab-e-Barat and the 13th National Parliamentary election, which limited business operations and affected compliance activities.

In addition, taxpayers faced further difficulties on 15 February when the OTP server of the e-Challan system experienced downtime, preventing many from completing their return submissions on time.