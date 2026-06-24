Factories lie Idle amid gas shortage, yet loan interest payments continue

There are two factories side by side, one for glass manufacturing and another for rods. The total investment in these two factories amounts to approximately Tk 73. 2 billion Bangladeshi, most of which is sourced from domestic and foreign loans.

Annually, interest payments of nearly Tk 5.5 billion are required. However, the factories cannot commence operations due to the lack of a gas connection.

These factories are owned by Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) and are located in the Cumilla Economic Zone. The glass manufacturing facility was completed about two and a half years ago, and the rod factory finished construction one and a half years ago. When MGI invested, they were assured of a gas connection. Based on discussions with the government, they spent Tk 5. 5 billion on constructing gas lines and other infrastructures. However, they have not yet received the gas connection.

MGI's chairman, Mostafa Kamal, told Prothom Alo on 20th June that they are paying approximately Tk 450 million in interest per month due to the loans on these factories. This investment was made using foreign loans, which cannot be rescheduled, and the interest cannot be waived. Without gas, the factories cannot be operational.

He also stated that a total of 15,000 jobs were expected to be created across seven factories in the Cumilla Economic Zone, but everything is stalled due to the gas shortage.

He brought up the matter during a meeting with businessmen and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 20th June.