Prothom Alo’s report on investment: Ashik Chowdhury’s Facebook status and reporter’s response

Prothom Alo on 31 January carried a report on the country’s foreign investment situation on its business and economy page under the headline “Interim govt fails to make an impact on investment”. The report was published in Bangla online with the headline “Low investment: where is Ashik Chowdhury’s breakthrough?” An infographic on domestic and foreign investment trends accompanied the report.

Following publication of the report, on the night of 2 February, the executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ashik Chowdhury, posted a status on his verified Facebook page, attaching the Prothom Alo infographic.

In the post, he questioned the rationale behind the time frame used for the foreign investment data cited in the report.

Ashik Chowdhury’s comments are reproduced verbatim below. He wrote, “We can at least expect first-tier media outlets not to publish misleading reports. That much expectation is surely reasonable. But I was deeply disappointed after seeing this photo card by Prothom Alo. They have branded the interim government as having failed to deliver an investment breakthrough. That is why, stepping outside my usual practice of not responding to published reports, I am writing a few words.