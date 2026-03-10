Energy crisis: Supply of essential goods faces disruption

An energy shortage has begun to disrupt the regular supply of essential commodities as well as life-saving medicines. Some companies are unable to supply goods to the market in line with demand, as fuel shortages are preventing them from putting all their transport vehicles on the road. The crisis is also beginning to hamper production in factories.

In response, various trade bodies representing different sectors have written to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Commerce over the past two days, requesting that fuel supply be ensured. However, as of Monday evening, no directive had been issued by the government.

Business leaders say that irregular supplies of fuel oil have created difficulties at every stage—from production to distribution. If fuel supply is not increased quickly, they warn, the shortage of goods could take a severe turn.

Amid the ongoing conflict, oil and gas production and supply in Middle Eastern countries are being disrupted, pushing global oil prices sharply upward. Fearing shortages, people in Bangladesh have also been queuing up for long hours in front of petrol pumps to buy fuel. In such circumstances, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has reduced fuel supplies to filling stations since last Sunday.