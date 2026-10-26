Japan only major development partner to pledge new loans in three months

Development partners such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), China, Russia and India made no loan commitments during the first three months (July–September) of the current fiscal year.

Among the major development partners, only Japan committed to providing loans, pledging USD 3.5 million during the period. However, major development partners disbursed loans they had committed earlier.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) released its latest report on the country's foreign loan situation for July–September, the first quarter of the fiscal year, on Monday. The report contains these findings.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is currently visiting Japan. During the visit, investment agreements worth approximately USD 14 billion are expected to be signed for the next five years.

The World Bank and the ADB led foreign loan disbursements in the current fiscal year. The World Bank disbursed the highest amount during the first three months (July–September), providing USD 196.5 million.