Dollar price increases by Tk 1 to Tk 102 for exporters

At the meeting, a decision was also taken not to change the exchange rate of US dollars to pay remittance and import liability. Currently, banks offer Tk 107 a dollar for remittance and Tk 105 a dollar to pay import liability.
The BAFEDA sent a letter to all banks to this end.
A dollar crisis has hit the country since March 2021 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.
At t the beginning, Bangladesh Bank fixed the currency rate to mitigate the crisis. Since the central bank’s effort did not work, BAFEDA and ABB were tasked with fixing the currency exchange rate.