Anwar Group invests Tk 48b to set up new factories

At a time when other business entities are worried about their survival amid the pressure on the economy and fear of a global recession, Anwar Group looks beyond these uncertainties and has announced new investments to grab the expanding export market.

The industrial group is going to invest Tk 48 billion to set up three new factories, which are expected to provide employment to some 6,700 people.

Anwar Group Chairman Manwar Hossain said they are setting up the new denim, steel, and paper factories in Munshiganj and are expecting to go into production by the fiscal year 2025-26.