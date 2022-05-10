Law Minister seeks EU’s continuous support to make LDC graduation smooth

The minister said this while addressing as guest of honour at the Europe Day, 2022, reception hosted by the European Union delegation to Bangladesh, at Hotel Le Meridien, Dhaka, in the evening.

Presided over by EU Head of Delegation Ambassador Charles Whiteley, the function was also attended by many local and foreign dignitaries.

Acknowledging EU’s “meaningful support in both bilateral and multilateral contexts in response to the Rohingya crisis,” the Law Minister said, “We count on the EU’s proactive role in promoting the safe, dignified and voluntary return of these forcibly displaced people to their homes in Myanmar at the earliest.”