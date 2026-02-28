Gold prices increase by Tk 4,374 per bhori

Gold prices rose in the domestic market today, Saturday. As a result, the price of 22-carat gold of standard quality has increased to Tk 265,415 per bhori, up from the previous rate of Tk 261,041. This marks an increase of Tk 4,374 per bhori.

Last week, the market saw two separate increases in gold prices, which together amounted to Tk 5,482 per bhori.

In contrast, today, Saturday’s revision reflects a single increase of more than Tk 4,000.