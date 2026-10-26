Bangladesh retains top denim exporter to Europe; China, India, Vietnam are also ahead

Bangladesh’s denim exports to the EU fell more sharply than the bloc’s overall imports.

The country exported denim garments worth 870 million euros in the first eight months of this year, down 5.85 per cent from the same period last year. Bangladesh now accounts for 29.40 per cent of the EU denim garment market.

Pakistan ranks second among denim garment exporters to the EU. The country exported denim worth 530 million euros in the first eight months of this year, a decline of 7.88 per cent compared with the same period last year. Pakistan currently holds a 17.78 per cent share of the EU denim garment market.

Türkiye and Tunisia rank third and fourth, respectively, among denim garment exporters to the EU. Türkiye’s denim garment exports fell by 21 per cent in the first eight months of this year, reaching 440 million euros.

Meanwhile, Tunisia, in Africa, exported denim worth 220 million euros. This represented a 6.44 per cent decline compared with the same period last year.