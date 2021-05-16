Lockdown causes Tk10bn loss for tourism in Cox’s Bazar

The tourism business in Cox’s Bazar incurred economic losses of around Tk10 billion (Tk 1,000 crore) in the last 45 days due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 500 hotels, motels and restaurants and around 200 tourism-related ventures like shops selling shell craft shops and dried fish, faced losses.

Among the affected businesses, the hotels and restaurants incurred more than half of the estimated loss.

Cox’s Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Abu Morshed Chowdhury said that overcoming the loss would be very difficult until the situation turns normal.

Regarding the health issue, Cox’s Bazar is at risk of coronavirus contagion. On the other hand, business in the district is vulnerable due to the Covid-19 restrictions, he said.