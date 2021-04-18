Lockdown: Sirajganj dairy farmers run into trouble again

The dairy farmers of Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district have run into trouble again as the ongoing lockdown has choked the sales of milk they produce.

Shahjadpur upazila produces over two million litres of milk a day, but now thousands of litres of milk are wasted due to drop in its sales and lack of storage facilities, the farmers claimed.

As the demand for milk in the open market is declining due to the closure of sweetshops, tea stalls and lack of people at village haats and markets, farmers are counting huge losses.

Visiting different areas of the upazila, correspondent of news agency UNB found many of the farmers staging protests by dumping milk on the streets. Many farmers were also seen roaming at local markets to sell off cows as no option is left for them.