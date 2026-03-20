Fuel Supply: Some relief finally returns to Dhaka filling stations

After nearly three weeks, a degree of relief has returned to filling stations across the capital, Dhaka. Motorists no longer had to wait in long queues for fuel on Thursday). Though some filling stations remained closed, those that were operational were able to supply fuel relatively smoothly.

However, demand is expected to rise again after eid. The government is attempting to increase imports to avoid renewed hardship. While multiple sources for diesel procurement have been secured, concerns now centre on octane supply.

The import and distribution of fuel are managed by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). On its behalf, three state-run companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna—handle supply to dealers and filling stations.

These companies operate depots across the country, from which around 2,500 filling stations procure fuel. These outlets sell petrol, octane, and diesel to consumers.

The crisis began after a joint strike by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February, triggering a wider conflict in the Middle East. Around 20 per cent of global fuel supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted. Iranian retaliatory strikes led to shutdowns in gas and oil production, severely affecting global supply chains and driving up fuel prices.