Fuel Supply: Some relief finally returns to Dhaka filling stations
Diesel shipments are arriving, albeit with some delay, and alternative import sources have been secured. The BPC is now seeking suppliers to procure octane.
After nearly three weeks, a degree of relief has returned to filling stations across the capital, Dhaka. Motorists no longer had to wait in long queues for fuel on Thursday). Though some filling stations remained closed, those that were operational were able to supply fuel relatively smoothly.
However, demand is expected to rise again after eid. The government is attempting to increase imports to avoid renewed hardship. While multiple sources for diesel procurement have been secured, concerns now centre on octane supply.
The import and distribution of fuel are managed by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). On its behalf, three state-run companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna—handle supply to dealers and filling stations.
These companies operate depots across the country, from which around 2,500 filling stations procure fuel. These outlets sell petrol, octane, and diesel to consumers.
The crisis began after a joint strike by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February, triggering a wider conflict in the Middle East. Around 20 per cent of global fuel supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted. Iranian retaliatory strikes led to shutdowns in gas and oil production, severely affecting global supply chains and driving up fuel prices.
Though shipments had been arranged earlier, vessel arrivals were delayed. To manage the shortage, the government initially introduced fuel rationing before withdrawing it. Long queues formed at filling stations, with motorists waiting for hours. By the third day of the eid holidays, however, waiting times had largely disappeared.
Sources within BPC indicated that lower demand during the extended eid vacation would help build reserves and stabilise supply. Four diesel-laden vessels are expected to arrive within the month, while pipeline supplies from India continue uninterrupted. Efforts are also underway to import 300,000 tonnes of diesel from alternative sources. As a result, there is no immediate concern regarding diesel availability.
Sources within BPC indicated that lower demand during the extended eid vacation would help build reserves and stabilise supply. Four diesel-laden vessels are expected to arrive within the month, while pipeline supplies from India continue uninterrupted.
However, the outlook for octane remains uncertain. Approximately 50 per cent of the country’s octane demand is met through imports, and no shipment is scheduled for this month. Attempts to secure a supplier have so far been unsuccessful. A vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of octane is expected in the first week of next month. Domestic private refineries are also supplying octane at a reduced rate.
A senior BPC official said the corporation procures fuel from private refineries at fixed prices. Despite rising global prices this month, domestic rates have not been adjusted. As private refiners import condensate at higher costs to produce fuel, they are reportedly waiting for a price increase. Supplies may improve from next month.
Meanwhile, the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate, raising concerns of further disruption. Al Jazeera and The Guardian reports indicate fires at oil refineries in Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah on Thursday.
A drone reportedly struck the Samref refinery operated by Saudi Aramco at Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. Besides this, a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) caught fire following an attack. Since the start of the conflict, more than 20 ships have reportedly been targeted.
No long queues at filling stations
Between 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm on Thursday, visits to 10 filling stations in Mirpur, Agargaon, Shyamoli, Kalyanpur, Asad Gate, and Bijoy Sarani revealed no significant crowding. Seven stations were operational, while three remained closed—namely AS Filling Station in Shewrapara, Messrs Sahil Filling Station in Shyamoli, and Comfort Filling Station in Kalyanpur.
Fuel was being sold at five stations without long queues, including Sobahan Filling Station (Mirpur), Hasan Filling Station (Agargaon), Sohrab Filling Station and Khalek Service Station (Kalyanpur), and Sonar Bangla Service Station (Asad Gate). Earlier, when sales were restricted, queues at those stations had stretched from half a kilometre to nearly one kilometre.
Sujon Mia, manager of Hasan Filling Station, said fuel stocks had run out around 3:00 am on Wednesday, forcing a temporary halt in sales. Supplies resumed around 12:30 pm on Thursday. “Unlike previous days, there were no long queues today,” he said.
However, some people were still seen waiting. At Trust Pump around 3:00 pm, a line of 39 cars extended up to the boundary of the Prime Minister’s Office, with over 100 motorcyclists also waiting. Similarly, at Talukdar Filling Station in Asad Gate, 26 cars and over 50 motorcycles were queued. In previous days, queues at this location had stretched as far as Bijoy Sarani via the Jatiya Sangsad lake road.
Armed incident at Cox’s Bazar filling station
In a separate incident, police detained a person named BK Azam for allegedly brandishing a firearm and assaulting employees at a filling station in Ramu, Cox’s Bazar, after failing to obtain fuel in the desired quantity. He is the owner of a local brickfield, BK Azam Brickfield.
Police conducted a raid at his residence late Wednesday night and seized his licensed shotgun. According to witnesses, the incident took place at Asia Petrol Pump near the Morichya BGB camp on the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf regional highway on Tuesday afternoon. A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting swift police action.
Ramu police station officer-in-charge Monirul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the arrest and said legal proceedings are underway.