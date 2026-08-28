Goods to go to Myanmar, payment to come from a third country

A new opportunity has emerged for Bangladesh to export goods to war-torn Myanmar. However, because of security risks stemming from the conflict and a shortage of US dollars, businesses in Myanmar are unable to make direct payments.

They therefore want to pay for Bangladeshi goods from a third country. Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi company has applied to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for permission to receive payment from a third country for goods exported to Myanmar. Officials concerned at the NBR told Prothom Alo that the application would be approved.

The company, A One Fish and Marine Food, applied to the NBR in July for permission to receive export proceeds from a third country. In its application, the company said Myanmar businesses were interested in importing cement, potatoes and medicines from Bangladesh.