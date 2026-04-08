Eastern Refinery turns to 4 countries for oil to reduce risks

Until now, Bangladesh’s only state-owned refinery, Eastern Refinery Limited, has primarily processed crude oil imported from the Middle East. However, due to the ongoing war in the region and the disruption of crude shipments, the refinery is now facing a production crisis. In this situation, Eastern Refinery has begun assessing the feasibility of refining crude oil imported from alternative sources.

It has been learned that, after initially examining the composition of crude oil from different countries, the refinery has identified oil from four countries as “refinable” in Bangladesh. These countries are Nigeria, Malaysia, Norway, and Algeria.

Tests on “Bonny Crude,” “Malaysian Blend,” “Alvheim Blend,” and “Algerian Crude” have shown that these are compatible with the existing refining process. A report on the matter has already been sent to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).