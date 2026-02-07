Gold prices rise again after declining yesterday

Gold prices in the domestic market increased again today, Saturday, following a decline yesterday, Friday. This time, the price of high-quality gold has risen by Tk 7,640 per bhori.

As a result, the price of standard 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 262,090 per bhori. The revised prices took effect from 10:00 am today, Saturday.

According to today, Saturday’s announcement by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association, the price of 21-carat gold has reached Tk 250,192 per bhori, while 18-carat gold now costs Tk 214,442 per bhori.

The price of traditional-method gold has been set at Tk 175,484 per bhori.