Hands-on training changing youth’s fortunes

Kazi Tuhin is a resident of Bekutia Union in Jashore Sadar Upazila. When his father died in 2018, Tuhin was only a higher secondary student. Financial hardship following his father’s death forced him to discontinue his studies. He remained unemployed for a long time. Although he occasionally did odd jobs, the wages were very low.

In this situation, Kazi Tuhin received six months of hands-on training in electrical work and maintenance through a project of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in 2023. He then took a small loan and opened his own shop.

At present, Tuhin repairs all kinds of electrical appliances, including refrigerators and televisions, and also does household electrical wiring and set up connections. He now earns around Tk 40,000 a month and has created employment for two other people at his shop.

Another young woman from Jashore, Marzia Afrin, also received training through the same PKSF project, learning to make baked and pastry items. She now produces a wide range of baked and pastry products, including 'singara', 'chops', 'peyaju' along with frozen foods.

The tea served in her shop is also popular among local residents. Marzia’s shop is located on the Dharmatala-Chanchra Road in Jashore Sadar Upazila and she sells her products online as well. Altogether, her monthly income now exceeds Tk 170,000.