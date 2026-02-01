Bikash, Rocket, Nagad transfers to be capped at Tk 1,000 ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election, authorities are set to impose restrictions on mobile financial services (MFS).

Under the proposed measures, customers of bKash, Rocket, Nagad and other MFS platforms will be able to transact a maximum of Tk 10,000 per day, with each individual transaction capped at Tk 1,000.

In addition, banks will suspend person-to-person fund transfers through internet and app-based banking channels. This suspension will apply specifically to transfers between individual customers.

The restrictions will remain in force from 8 to 13 February, according to responsible sources at Bangladesh Bank.