Demand for tax relief, finance minister cites constraints

Business leaders from various sectors have put forward a range of demands for the upcoming national budget, including reductions in corporate tax, turnover tax, and withholding tax, as well as exemptions from value-added tax (VAT) at the production stage for certain goods and a decrease in flat registration fees.

They state that the country’s industrial sector is facing multiple challenges, including an energy crisis linked to the Iran war, high inflation and elevated interest rates.

In such circumstances, they argue that policy support is essential to restore confidence in trade and commerce.

Responding to these demands, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury stated, “It may sound disappointing, but even if we wish, we may not be able to provide such benefits in the upcoming budget. However, we will remove the existing obstacles to doing business. The growth of the private sector will drive the country’s economy forward.”