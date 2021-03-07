Medical device-maker ANC plans to cut country’s import dependence

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the importance of pharmaceutical products and medical devices to the fore. Although Bangladesh is largely self-reliant in pharmaceutical products, the situation is quite the reverse when it comes to medical devices and equipment.

The local producers are only meeting 10 per cent of the domestic demand. Bangladesh has to depend on the international market for 90 per cent of the medical devices that it needs.

Only four major companies including ANC Medical Device BD Ltd, a concern of the Graphic Machinery and Equipment (GME) group, are producing medical devices in the country, despite large demand.