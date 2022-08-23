UK to continue duty-free market access to Bangladesh after LDC graduation

The British government has announced a new scheme named ‘Developing Countries Trading Scheme’ in place of the existing GSP.

According to the new scheme, 98 per cent of Bangladesh’s products will be eligible for the duty benefit after LDC graduation.

The British High Commissioner spoke on different issues and answered various questions from stakeholders including political leaders, business leaders, economists, academia and journalists at a programme ‘Meet the Ambassador’.

Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) organised the programme in cooperation with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.