Ministry working to refund Evaly customers’ money: Munshi

Sources at the ministry said the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has gathered the updated information of Evaly’s accounts with Tk 5 billion deposited.
Of the amount, the central bank also got information of customers involving Tk 2.14 billion paid to Evaly from 1 July, 2021 till the closure of its business operations.
The central bank could not gather the information of the remaining of Tk 2.86 billion paid to the Evaly, according to the sources.
Regarding Destiny and Jubok, the minister said, “Both the organisations have some assets and we can return at least half of money of their customers if the assets could be sold legally.”
