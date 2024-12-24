NBR extends tax returns submission deadline till 31 January
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for income tax returns submission by all types of taxpayers except companies in both offline and online by another month, until 31 January 2025.
The NBR in an order issued today, Tuesday extended the deadline following the requests from various quarters and taxpayers.
According to the order, all types of taxpayers, including the individual taxpayers, except companies, would now be able to submit their returns in both offline and online without any fine till 31 January 2025.
The NBR in another order also extended the deadline for companies to file tax returns by another month, until 15 February.
Earlier, the board had set 31 December and 15 January as the deadlines to submit tax returns.