MoU signed to recruit Bangladeshis in Australian ICT sector

Under the agreement, Starning would arrange employment for skilled Bangladeshis in different client companies in Australia.
BOESL would supply the eligible candidates from Bangladesh against the demand of Starning and Bangladeshi ICT professionals would get the opportunity to work in Australia for next three years.
Bangladesh consul general in Sidney Khandaker Masudul Alam, Canberra councillor (labour) Md Salahuddin, Starning founder and chief executive Josef Merz and BOESL executive manager Md Mahbubur Rahman attended the virtual ceremony, among others.