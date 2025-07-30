‘We’re making progress,’ says commerce adviser after first day of talks with US

The first day of the third round of talks between the Bangladesh delegation and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) concluded, with discussions centred on reducing the recently imposed reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi products.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at 7:00 am Bangladesh time today, Wednesday, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin said, “The first day’s discussion has ended. Results don’t come instantly in matters like this. But I can say that we are making progress on resolving the issues and conditions that were on the table.”