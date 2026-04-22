One unit of Adani power plant closed, load shedding increases

After the outbreak of war in the Middle East on 28 February, a global fuel crisis emerged. Due to shortages of coal, gas, and fuel oil, it has not been possible to generate electricity according to demand in the country.

PDB sources said that today (Wednesday), peak electricity demand reached 15,690 megawatts. Due to the gap between demand and production, load shedding of around 2,500 megawatts had to be implemented during this period. From the afternoon, as heat increased, load shedding also began to rise. It may increase further during peak demand hours at night.

PDB Member Jahurul Islam said efforts are being made to increase electricity production from furnace oil-based power plants. There are also considerations to operate diesel-based plants.

According to Power Grid Bangladesh PLC (PGCB), there are 136 power plants in the country. Among them, 13 are out of production due to gas shortage, 9 due to lack of fuel oil, and 8 due to maintenance work.

Among the remaining plants, 17 are solar plants, which do not produce electricity at night. Five diesel-based plants are also kept shut due to high costs. Gas-based generation capacity is currently 12,200 megawatts, but due to gas shortage, only about 5,200 megawatts can be produced.