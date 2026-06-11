Govt to continue 2.5pc cash incentive on remittances
The government will continue the existing 2.5 per cent cash incentive on remittances sent through legal channels to sustain the growth of inward remittance and encourage expatriate Bangladeshis to use formal banking systems.
Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury made the announcement while presenting the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in parliament today, Thursday.
He said remittance inflows reached a historic milestone in March this year, when expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 3.75 billion through official channels, the highest amount ever received in a single month in the country's history.
The Finance minister said the record remittance inflow came just one month after the government assumed office and reflected the confidence and trust of expatriate Bangladeshis in the country's democratic administration.
"We expect this positive trend to continue in the coming years," he said.
To maintain the momentum in remittance growth, the government will continue to encourage the use of formal channels for money transfers and retain the existing 2.5 per cent cash incentive for remittances sent through legal means, he added.
The minister expressed optimism that the ongoing measures would further strengthen foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the country's overall economic stability.