Govt to continue 2.5pc cash incentive on remittances

The government will continue the existing 2.5 per cent cash incentive on remittances sent through legal channels to sustain the growth of inward remittance and encourage expatriate Bangladeshis to use formal banking systems.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury made the announcement while presenting the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in parliament today, Thursday.

He said remittance inflows reached a historic milestone in March this year, when expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 3.75 billion through official channels, the highest amount ever received in a single month in the country's history.