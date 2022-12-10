Local

Salman calls upon UK businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

BSS
Salman F Rahman. File Photo

Businessman Salman F Rahman has urged the businessmen of United Kingdom (UK) to invest more in Bangladesh's environment-friendly sectors, including the recycling industry.

"UK entrepreneurs can benefit from the favourable environment that Bangladesh has created for investment," the prime minister's private sector industry and investment adviser said while speaking as the chief guest at a high-level round table meeting on "Trade, Growth and Partnership" organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London on Wednesday, said a press release in Dhaka on Saturday.

In his speech, Salman said Bangladesh needs huge investment in the recycling industry, especially for recycling in the garment sector.

Referring to environment, social and governance (ESG) issues, which is currently widely discussed across the world, he said there is a large scope for long-term investment in ESG risk management and opportunities in Bangladesh.

Salman F Rahman said the government has already made repatriation of profits much easier for foreign investors and now there are no barriers to repatriation of profits for listed companies.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem highlighted the profitable investment opportunities for UK entrepreneurs in various sectors, including Bangladesh environment-friendly business and trade.

She said the Bangladesh High Commission, London is always ready to provide necessary information, advice and other support in this regard.

UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and Director of India and Indo Pacific Ocean Directorate (FCDO) Ben Mellor  highlighted the importance of increasing and diversifying bilateral investment and trade between Bangladesh and the UK.

