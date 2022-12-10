Salman calls upon UK businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

Businessman Salman F Rahman has urged the businessmen of United Kingdom (UK) to invest more in Bangladesh's environment-friendly sectors, including the recycling industry.

"UK entrepreneurs can benefit from the favourable environment that Bangladesh has created for investment," the prime minister's private sector industry and investment adviser said while speaking as the chief guest at a high-level round table meeting on "Trade, Growth and Partnership" organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London on Wednesday, said a press release in Dhaka on Saturday.

In his speech, Salman said Bangladesh needs huge investment in the recycling industry, especially for recycling in the garment sector.

Referring to environment, social and governance (ESG) issues, which is currently widely discussed across the world, he said there is a large scope for long-term investment in ESG risk management and opportunities in Bangladesh.