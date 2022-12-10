Salman calls upon UK businessmen to invest in Bangladesh

Salman F Rahman said the government has already made repatriation of profits much easier for foreign investors and now there are no barriers to repatriation of profits for listed companies.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem highlighted the profitable investment opportunities for UK entrepreneurs in various sectors, including Bangladesh environment-friendly business and trade.
She said the Bangladesh High Commission, London is always ready to provide necessary information, advice and other support in this regard.
UK Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Anne-Marie Trevelyan, and Director of India and Indo Pacific Ocean Directorate (FCDO) Ben Mellor highlighted the importance of increasing and diversifying bilateral investment and trade between Bangladesh and the UK.