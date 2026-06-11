Finance minister starts unveiling FY26-27 budget
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has started placing the national budget –with a financial outlay of Tk 9.38 trillion– for the fiscal year 2026-27 in Parliament, mapping out a strategy targeted at stabilisation and fiscal reform.
This is the first budget of the current BNP government after it took office through the 12 February general election.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin authenticated the proposed budget of 2026-27 before placing it in Parliament, said his press secretary Sarwar Alam.
Earlier the Cabinet approved the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 at a special meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other ministers and state ministers attended the meeting that began at about 10:00am and ended around 1:00pm.
According to high-level treasury sources, the government has set an ambitious overall revenue mobilisation target of Tk 6.95 trillion to fund the massive public expenditure.
Out of the total revenue target, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been given the task of collecting Tk 6.04 trillion. Additionally, Tk 250 billion is expected to come from non-NBR tax sectors, while non-tax revenue (NTR) sources are projected to yield Tk 660 billion.
A major portion of the resource allocation will be consumed by debt servicing obligations.The government has earmarked Tk 1.27 trillion solely for interest payments on loans. Of the amount, Tk 1.05 trillion will go towards servicing domestic debt, while foreign loan interest payments will require Tk 225 billion.
The draft proposal estimates the overall budget deficit at Tk 2.43 trillion. To bridge this significant fiscal deficit, the government plans to borrow Tk 1.09 trillion from foreign funding sources.
For domestic deficit financing, the administration will heavily rely on the country’s banking system, planning to borrow Tk 1.12 trillion from commercial banks.
The remaining gap of Tk 150 billion is projected to be met through the sales of national savings certificates.