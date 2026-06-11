Finance minister starts unveiling FY26-27 budget

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has started placing the national budget –with a financial outlay of Tk 9.38 trillion– for the fiscal year 2026-27 in Parliament, mapping out a strategy targeted at stabilisation and fiscal reform.

This is the first budget of the current BNP government after it took office through the 12 February general election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin authenticated the proposed budget of 2026-27 before placing it in Parliament, said his press secretary Sarwar Alam.