Tax exemptions for freelancers

Industry stakeholders noted that startups are often required to pay turnover tax even during their early stages when revenues remain low. To address this challenge, the government has proposed reducing the turnover tax for startups and technology-driven businesses to zero per cent in a single step.

Alongside income tax relief, the finance minister has also proposed granting full VAT exemptions to freelancers, content creators, and startup companies. He said that in order to expand opportunities and encourage young freelancers and content creators, the existing 15 per cent VAT imposed on their services will be completely waived.

To further stimulate the startup sector, the finance minister proposed several long-term VAT exemptions that will remain in force until 30 June, 2035.

He said the existing 15 per cent VAT on services provided locally by startup companies will be fully exempted. The 15 per cent VAT currently imposed on imported services used by startups will also be completely waived. In addition, the 15 per cent VAT applicable to the rental of office space and facilities for startup operations will be fully exempted.