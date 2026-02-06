Chattogram Port reopens, strike to resume if demands unmet
The Chattogram Port Protection Struggle Committee has suspended its continuous work stoppage for two days. After the suspension, limited operational activities resumed at the port from 5:00 pm yesterday (Thursday).
The announcement came after a meeting at the port building between Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain and the protesters, when the committee’s coordinator, Md Humayun Kabir, declared the programme suspended. However, he warned that the work stoppage would resume from Sunday if steps were not taken in line with the adviser’s assurances.
The suspension came on the sixth day of the ongoing movement protesting the decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal to DP World. Prior to this, the port had been effectively paralysed by intermittent eight-hour work stoppages over three days starting Saturday, followed by a continuous strike from Tuesday. The movement intensified after the port authorities arranged staff transfers instead of initiating dialogue.
In this situation, Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain visited the port yesterday morning. Outside Gate no. 4, he faced demonstrations by protesters, who accused the port chairman of harassment and demanded his removal. Later in the afternoon, the adviser held a meeting with the protesters at the port building, during which the chairman left amid their protests.
Four demands from protesters
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, committee coordinator Ibrahim Khokon said they had raised four demands, the New Mooring Terminal must not be handed over to DP World, administrative actions taken against employees must be withdrawn, no such actions should be taken in the future and port Chairman SM Moniruzzaman must resign.
Coordinator Humayun Kabir said the adviser had promised to discuss the terminal issue at higher levels and had given assurances regarding the other demands. The programme was therefore suspended until Saturday. If no decision is reached by then, the work stoppage will resume Sunday.
Adviser says agreement likely
After the meeting, the shipping adviser told journalists that shutting down the port ahead of Ramadan was “highly inhumane.” No one has the authority to halt port operations, he said, adding that the government could take a hard line if obstructed. If operations did not resume the next morning, the government might act otherwise.
On the terminal agreement, Sakhawat said, “The deal probably cannot be stopped. But no agreement will harm the country.” Asked whether negotiations with DP World were finalised, he said they were not yet complete.
After leaving the port building, the adviser met business leaders at the Boat Club in Patenga. Speakers included Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, convenor of the Port Users Forum, and MA Salam, managing director of the Asian-Duff Group.
Business representatives said the situation would not have arisen had there been no ambiguity over the terminal agreement, calling for transparency. They also demanded waiver of compensation charges for containers that could not be cleared during the four days of disruption.
Vessel congestion
The continuous strike has increased the number of ships waiting at the outer anchorage. Yesterday, ten vessels were waiting to berth, with seven more expected to arrive overnight.
Export container backlogs have also built up at private depots. Port users say normal conditions may take several days to restore despite the suspension.
Student protest
A Dhaka University correspondent reports that protesters burned effigies of several individuals, labelling them “economic hitmen,” in opposition to leasing the New Mooring Container Terminal to foreign operators.
The demonstration was held yesterday afternoon at Raju Sculpture under the banner of “Aggrieved Students’ Society.” Effigies of Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain, the chief adviser’s special envoy for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, and Chattogram Port Chairman SM Moniruzzaman were burned.
At the programme, criminology student Muhiuddin Rahat said the government appeared to be pushing aggressively to lease the terminal to DP World just before elections, as if failure to do so would undermine its mission and vision. Former joint general secretary of the Parbatya Chattogram Students’ Council Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil Chowdhury also addressed the gathering.