Chattogram Port reopens, strike to resume if demands unmet

The Chattogram Port Protection Struggle Committee has suspended its continuous work stoppage for two days. After the suspension, limited operational activities resumed at the port from 5:00 pm yesterday (Thursday).

The announcement came after a meeting at the port building between Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain and the protesters, when the committee’s coordinator, Md Humayun Kabir, declared the programme suspended. However, he warned that the work stoppage would resume from Sunday if steps were not taken in line with the adviser’s assurances.

The suspension came on the sixth day of the ongoing movement protesting the decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal to DP World. Prior to this, the port had been effectively paralysed by intermittent eight-hour work stoppages over three days starting Saturday, followed by a continuous strike from Tuesday. The movement intensified after the port authorities arranged staff transfers instead of initiating dialogue.