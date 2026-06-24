World Bank to provide $450m loan for banking sector reforms

This loan is being provided under the Financial Sector Support Project–2. The main objective of this project is to strengthen the deposit insurance system to protect small depositors and enhance the supervisory capacity and framework of the Bangladesh Bank.

The World Bank believes that the project will also aid in building the foundation for bank restructuring and state-owned bank reforms.

Under this project, the World Bank states that the capital of the Deposit Protection Fund will be increased, and important priority reform activities, such as the development of deposit protection mechanisms, the establishment of an effective emergency liquidity assistance framework, the formulation of bank restructuring strategies, and the reform of state-owned banks, will be advanced.

The World Bank further mentions that the banking sector in the country faces challenges due to weak corporate governance, influence over regulatory agencies, and lending to related parties.

By the end of March 2026, the non-performing loan ratio stood at 32. 6 per cent, significantly higher than the South Asian banks' average of 7. 9 per cent. Similarly, by the end of December 2025, the capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of the entire banking system was a negative 2. 6 per cent.