Investors Expo at FICCI FDI conf
PM invites foreign investors, promises business-friendly environment
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Thursday, called upon foreign investors to expand their footprint in Bangladesh, pledging a business-friendly environment backed by policy reforms, legal protection and government support to drive investment, job creation and long-term economic growth.
"Today, I want to give you a simple message: the new, forward-looking BNP government wants your companies to invest and expand in Bangladesh. Whether you are a local entrepreneur or a foreign investor, when you invest in Bangladesh, our government will invest in you through our time, support and policies," he said.
The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FDI Conference 2026, titled 'Driving Foreign Investment for Jobs and Prosperity in Bangladesh' at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) in the city.
He said that his government is committed to creating a rules-based, globally connected and private sector-driven economy.
"Our election manifesto provides a clear roadmap for economic transformation. We invite you not only to invest in Bangladesh, but also to become partners in delivering that vision," the premier said.
Expressing appreciation to foreign investors for their contribution to Bangladesh's development, Tarique Rahman said their investments in Bangladesh have created jobs, introduced new technologies, strengthened global supply chains and contributed to the country’s economic progress.
Drawing on his own experience as a businessman before entering politics, he said, “Before entering politics, I also started my career as a businessman. From my experience, I have learnt that businesses do not succeed only because of entrepreneurial credentials or political promises. They partly succeed because of the government policies that support growth.”
Highlighting Bangladesh's strengths, the prime minister said the country offers a rapidly expanding domestic market, a young and industrious workforce, a strategic geographical location and an elected government with overwhelming public support.
“Together, these strengths position Bangladesh for sustained prosperity,” he added.
The premier said though his government completed five months in office, his party had started taking policy preparations long before the election.
“Our government has completed five months in office, but our policy preparations began long before the election. We listened to investors, entrepreneurs, business associations, economists, development partners, and business leaders,” he added.
“Their message was clear: Bangladesh needs stronger legal protection for investment, modern regulatory framework, simpler tax system, easier profit repatriation, deeper capital market, and better infrastructure,” Tarique Rahman said, adding, “We listened carefully (to them), and now we are acting accordingly.”
He noted that his government is now modernising legal and regulatory framework, strengthening investor protection, improving dispute resolution, simplifying tax and VAT administration, and making it easier to repatriate profits.
“We are also developing a stronger capital market, encouraging startups, reducing unnecessary regulation, cutting red tape, simplifying government procedures, and digitising public services. At the same time, we are improving ports, logistics, infrastructure, and energy security, while encouraging greater investment in renewable energy,” the Prime Minister said.
Noting that the government is determined to build a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, he said, “Our first budget provides targeted incentives for priority sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics, digital services, agro-processing, advanced textiles, healthcare, and logistics.
“We are positioning Bangladesh as a manufacturing hub, expanding and diversifying our ready-made garment industry, and investing in the skills, know-how, and technologies needed for human capital development,” the premier added.
Stating that Bangladesh’s future depends not only on attracting investment, but also on building lasting partnerships, the Prime Minister said, “I invite every business leader in this room to become part of that future. Together, we can build an economy that is stronger, equitable, and inclusive.”
Calling upon the foreign investors to become partners in shaping Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman said, “I welcome all of you to invest and flourish in Bangladesh. Let us grow together, create jobs, and shape Bangladesh. Let us become partners in building a prosperous and globally connected Bangladesh.”
“Thank you very much, and I wish you all the very best in our collective journey ahead,” he concluded.
Before joining that conference, Tarique Rahman visited the Investors Expo organised by the FICCI on the BCFCC premises and exchanged views with representatives of participating companies and organisations.
Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, State Minister for Land Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin, Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun were present at the conference, among others.
FICCI President and Berger Paints Bangladesh Managing Director Rupali Haque Chowdhury delivered the welcome address in the event. Around 600 distinguished delegates from home and abroad joined the conference.
Senior government officials, policymakers, representatives of regulatory agencies, foreign diplomats, development partners, executives of multinational companies, investors, business leaders, and media personnel were present at the event.
At the onset of the conference, a documentary was screened at the event.
The conference discussed the opportunities and challenges facing Bangladesh in attracting foreign investment. The FICCI FDI report was also launched on the occasion, which provides analysis, observations and recommendations to strengthen the investment environment in Bangladesh and accelerate sustainable economic growth.