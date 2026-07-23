PM invites foreign investors, promises business-friendly environment

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FDI Conference 2026, titled 'Driving Foreign Investment for Jobs and Prosperity in Bangladesh' at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) in the city.

He said that his government is committed to creating a rules-based, globally connected and private sector-driven economy.

"Our election manifesto provides a clear roadmap for economic transformation. We invite you not only to invest in Bangladesh, but also to become partners in delivering that vision," the premier said.

Expressing appreciation to foreign investors for their contribution to Bangladesh's development, Tarique Rahman said their investments in Bangladesh have created jobs, introduced new technologies, strengthened global supply chains and contributed to the country’s economic progress.

Drawing on his own experience as a businessman before entering politics, he said, “Before entering politics, I also started my career as a businessman. From my experience, I have learnt that businesses do not succeed only because of entrepreneurial credentials or political promises. They partly succeed because of the government policies that support growth.”