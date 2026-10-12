Bangladesh seeks Saudi cooperation to ensure energy security

Bangladesh has sought long-term cooperation from Saudi Arabia to ensure national energy security. The two countries have also discussed setting up a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, as well as exploring gas reserves onshore and offshore. Saudi Arabia has assured Bangladesh of its support in these areas.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit held the discussions on Sunday (11 October) on the sidelines of the 17th International Energy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources shared the information in a press release on Monday (12 October) morning.